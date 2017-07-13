Clay County Man Charged With Sexual Abuse By Parent

On Saturday July 1, 2017 authorities were contacted by the grandmother of a child in reference to an incident that occurred on June 29, 2017 at the home of her 6 year old granddaughter.

The grandmother's 9 year old grandson came to his grandmother and stated that the suspect, John Hively, age 41 of Clay, was engaged in sexual activity with his 6 year old sister.

During a forensic interview, the child said that the activity has been taking place since last September.

CPS was called and placed both children with the grandparent.

During an interview and a subsequent polygraph test, the suspect confessed to knowingly touching the victim three times, saying he knew it was wrong.

Hively is being charged with 42 counts of Sexual Abuse By A Parent and is being held at the Central Regional Jail on a 250,000 bond.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.