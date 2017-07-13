Young people learn about jobs available working on the river

A great job can be hard to come by. But Thursday young people in Point Pleasant, WV learned all about the job opportunities available working on the river.

Participants in the Riverworks Discovery Workshop had a chance to practice in activities like tossing ropes and even touring the Charleston. They also had a chance to speak to employees who work on board.

"We want to just educate people on what we do," said Butch Leport. "There are some jobs out there that if these kids don't really have college on their radar they they have something to go to that is a really good wage and they can make a career out of it."

The camp is hosted annually for teenagers and young adults ages 14 to 24.