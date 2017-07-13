West Virginia Wins First Round in Getting Anti-Drug Money Restored

This was the scene of a major drug bust in Huntington last year, with all of the suspects coming from the Detroit area. That's a common theme in the Mountain State, and why federal aide is so important. Local police have been receiving grants thru the federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area fund, or HIDTA for short. It's is facing the threat of multi-million dollar cuts, which many are trying to stop.

"Given the state of what's happened in West Virginia and what we're going through here, It's very important. This opiate crisis is the biggest threat I've seen, in my 44-year law enforcement career," Kenny Burner, Appalachia HIDTA.

Twenty one West Virginia counties get the anti-drug grants, and that's why the state's Congressional delegation has been fighting to get full-funding restored. So far, it's cleared the House Appropriations Committee.

"We were successful today in getting the HIDTA funding restored. Candidly in the prior administration, Barack Obama had proposed cuts to it and even the current administration didn't come in with a number that I hoped we would have," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia.

The Committee vote is just one hurdle. The full-funding will still need approval of the full House and Senate.

"These high intensity drug trafficking areas are all-over West Virginia, from Morgantown, to the Northern and Eastern Panhandles, to the capitol city and Southern coal fields. But perhaps no where is it worse, than here in Huntington, " said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.