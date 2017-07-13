Fayette County Man Arrested On Allegations Of Financial Exploitation Of The Elderly

A Fayetteville man has been arrested on allegations of engaging in the financial exploitation of an elderly female.

Thomas Eugene Woodrum, age 65, of Fayetteville was arrested early this morning. According to the criminal complaint filed in this matter, he has served as the Guardian and Conservator for an elderly mentally incapacitated female since December of 2002. The criminal complaint alleges that Woodrum had been writing checks to himself from this female's account, writing checks to local stores and receiving cash back and accessing the funds in this account to pay expenses other than those incurred for and on behalf of this female. The complaint further alleges that he has failed to file the required annual reports with the Fayette County Circuit Court concerning his management of this account. The alleged misconduct covers a period of approximately two years, and it appears that the amount of money misappropriated from this account exceeds $2,000.00.

Woodrum is charged with the felony offenses of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person or Incapacitated Adult and Embezzlement by a Fiduciary. He also faces a single misdemeanor count of failing to file an annual report concerning his administration of this estate. He was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and was released on a $10,000.00 bond.

"The protection of our elderly citizens and our children is one of the top priorities for the Sheriff's Office," said Sheriff Mike Fridley. "Our youngest and our most elderly citizens are two groups most at risk for being victimized, and it is our duty to do everything in our power to keep these vulnerable citizens safe and protect them from being abused and exploited." This incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

