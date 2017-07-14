Manchin reports raising $1.4M for re-election run

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, running for re-election next year, says his campaign raised more than $1.4 million in the most recent quarter and has nearly $3.5 million on hand.

The Democrat, seeking a second, full six-year term, says Thursday that the total includes $250,000 in contributions from West Virginians in June.

The ex-governor says he's running on a record of consensus building.

Republicans currently control the U.S. Senate, House and White House.

Congressman Evan Jenkins and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, both Republicans, have launched campaigns to challenge Manchin.

Quarterly fundraising reports at the Federal Election Commission are due Saturday.