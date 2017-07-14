State tax liens show a Justice company owing $1M

Court records show West Virginia Tax Department officials have filed 4 new liens for almost $1 million against one of the coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.
The Governor’s office reported final General Revenue Fund collection numbers for Fiscal Year 2017 were $120.7 million below original estimates. Several gap-filling measures, including taking $40.4 million from the Rainy Day Fund, effectively closed the revenue shortfall for the year. The Governor’s chief of staff, Nick Casey, highlighted that the Legislature presumed there would be $11 million in surplus from FY17 to be used in the Fiscal Year...
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is calling out the State Senate for wanting to upgrade private Capitol Bathrooms.
Two U.S. Congressmen have introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump for Obstruction of Justice.
A federal appeals court has upheld $1.23 million in civil contempt fines ordered against one of Gov. Jim Justice's family coal companies.
CNBC has rated West Virginia as the worst state for business in America in 2017.
There’s now an official campaign committee to get actor and former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson elected as president in 2020. A West Virginia formally created the campaign committee called “Run The Rock 2020,” according to Federal Election Committee records.
The Charleston Police Department is getting a new Chief of Police.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is now a candidate for the United State Senate, declaring for the republican primary. "I know how to save money and run a tight ship. My office saved 4 million dollars, simply by creating the state's first ever disability fraud unit," said Atty. Gen Patrick Morrisey, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate. Not everyone is a fan of Morrisey getting into the Senate race. Third District Congressman Evan Jenkins is also in the Republican ...
West Virginia's Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced his candidacy for the US Senate in West Virginia against Democrat Senator Joe Manchin.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - Family members confirm to 13 News that a loved one who is a postal worker died while delivering mail, after collapsing on a front porch.
On Saturday July 1, 2017 authorities were contacted by the grandmother of a child in reference to an incident that occurred on June 29, 2017 at the home of her 6 year old granddaughter. The grandmother's 9 year old grandson came to his grandmother and stated that the suspect, John Hively, age 41 of Clay, was engaged in sexual activity with his 6 year old sister. During a forensic interview, the child said that the activity has been taking place since last September.
Two boys ages 11 and 12 have been arrested on charges they raped an 11-year-old girl.
An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.
Two million boxes of macaroni and cheese are sold every day here in the United States.
Police say a man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape.
As they were saying their good-byes, Trump turned to her and gestured toward her body.
Police say a fuel truck driver who apparently overdosed on drugs and was found slumped over the wheel of his running vehicle at an Ohio gas station was "sitting on a bomb."
