Huntington woman found guilty of concealing corpse - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Huntington woman found guilty of concealing corpse

Posted: Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia woman has been found guilty of concealing a deceased human body.
    
The Herald-Dispatch reports that 48-year-old Alfreda Steele was sentenced on Thursday to one to five years in prison for concealing 36-year-old Bobby Mitchell's body for days, after he suffered a fatal drug overdose inside her Huntington hotel room in August 2016.

RELATED STORY: Woman Arrested after Body Found at Coach's Inn in Huntington

Huntington police Detective Chris Sperry testified that Steele admitted to concealing the body on her hotel bed with blankets and clothing and placing items around his legs after injecting him with heroin.
    
Defense attorneys Robert Kuenzel and James Meade argued Thursday that the statute regarding concealment was unconstitutionally vague and Steele wasn't attempting to conceal the body.
    
Steele will return to court for reconsideration of sentence after an investigation into her criminal and personal background.
    
___
    
Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Huntington woman found guilty of concealing corpse

    Huntington woman found guilty of concealing corpse

    Friday, July 14 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-07-14 16:40:06 GMT

    A Huntington woman has been found guilty of concealing a deceased human body.

    A Huntington woman has been found guilty of concealing a deceased human body.

  • WV Man Arrested After Allegedly Beating Woman for Opening His Beer

    WV Man Arrested After Allegedly Beating Woman for Opening His Beer

    Friday, July 14 2017 11:47 AM EDT2017-07-14 15:47:59 GMT

    One man is behind bars after beating up a woman after she opened up his beer.

    One man is behind bars after beating up a woman after she opened up his beer.

  • Two people kidnapped were rescued in Ohio by a good Samaritan

    Two people kidnapped were rescued in Ohio by a good Samaritan

    Friday, July 14 2017 11:26 AM EDT2017-07-14 15:26:24 GMT

    A woman and boy were kidnapped, driven hundreds of miles, and ended up in Ohio. That is where police were able to rescue them, thanks to quick actions of a Good Samaritan.

    A woman and boy were kidnapped, driven hundreds of miles, and ended up in Ohio. That is where police were able to rescue them, thanks to quick actions of a Good Samaritan.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.