Authorities: Texting driver strikes, kills 2 teen girls

Authorities say an Ohio woman was texting on her phone when she struck and killed two 14-year-old girls with her car.

A woman and boy were kidnapped, driven hundreds of miles, and ended up in Ohio. That is where police were able to rescue them, thanks to quick actions of a Good Samaritan.

BOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A jailed man who has been the focus of an investigation into the disappearances of four men admitted on Thursday that he killed them and agreed to plead guilty to four murder counts, his attorney said in a surprise development. Cosmo DiNardo, 20, confessed to the commission or participation in four murders, attorney Paul Lang said outside court, where DiNardo had met with investigators. DiNardo also told investigators where the bodies are. &ldquo...