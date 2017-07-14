Update: Nitro Police Captain Fired After Facebook Video Goes Viral

UPDATE: 9/19/2017 @ 6:40 p.m.

NITRO, WV (WOWK) - Nitro Chief of Police, Robert Eggleton, confirms that Nitro Police Captain Richard Foster has been fired.

Eggleton said it was a terribly difficult decision to make, but had to be done because of Foster's brandishing of a weapon when he was off duty, which was caught on video and shared on social media.

An administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun.

The chief concluded the decision was for the good of the police force and the community of Nitro.

UPDATE: 7/14/2017 5:03 p.m.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Nitro Police Captain Richard Foster has been arrested after a video surfaced of him brandishing a weapon during a dispute.

According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, a warrant was obtained for Foster in regard to an argument where he brandished a gun in the Berry Hills Drive area of South Charleston.

Deputies investigating the altercation obtained a warrant prior to the arrest.

Foster turned himself in to police willingly.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

ORIGINAL:

NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster, 49, has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral.

Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.

The video has already received 2,000 shares and 86,000 views on Facebook in less than 24 hours.

"They've got you on video," said one of the men involved in the altercation." Foster said, "I don't care. Video it all you want, buddy, I don't care. It's a [expletive] public road."

“You’re not going to talk to my mother like that — I promise you right now,” said Foster to a man in the video, all while holding his gun during the entire video.

Nitro Police says an ongoing internal investigation by the Nitro Police Department and a criminal investigation by the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.