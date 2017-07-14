40,000 Marijuana Plants Found "Growing Wild" in North Arkansas

NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification. The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

A woman and boy were kidnapped, driven hundreds of miles, and ended up in Ohio. That is where police were able to rescue them, thanks to quick actions of a Good Samaritan.

On Saturday July 1, 2017 authorities were contacted by the grandmother of a child in reference to an incident that occurred on June 29, 2017 at the home of her 6 year old granddaughter. The grandmother's 9 year old grandson came to his grandmother and stated that the suspect, John Hively, age 41 of Clay, was engaged in sexual activity with his 6 year old sister. During a forensic interview, the child said that the activity has been taking place since last September.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Millions of Americans who rely on Social Security are projected to receive their biggest payment increase in years this January. However, it’s only a 2.2 percent increase, or about $28 a month for the average recipient. The trustees who oversee Social Security and Medicare released their 2018 projections Thursday, along with their annual warning about the long-term financial problems of the federal government’s two bedrock retirement programs. Un...

BOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A jailed man who has been the focus of an investigation into the disappearances of four men admitted on Thursday that he killed them and agreed to plead guilty to four murder counts, his attorney said in a surprise development. Cosmo DiNardo, 20, confessed to the commission or participation in four murders, attorney Paul Lang said outside court, where DiNardo had met with investigators. DiNardo also told investigators where the bodies are. &ldquo...