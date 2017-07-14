Two Charleston, WV parks damaged by vandals

Kids looking to cool off Friday at the splash pad at Magic Island in Charleston, WV found one of their favorite parts of the park wasn't working.

The director of Charleston's Parks and Recreation Department, John Charnock said vandals broke off a handle that is used to turn water on to one of the features that is geared toward smaller children.

A new part has been ordered to fix the issue but parents and park leaders say it is a frustrating situation that should never have happened.

"I mean this splash pad attracts families and little kids and that is what it is messing up," Charnock said. "The little kids like to come down here and that is what it is affecting>

Vandals also damaged the natural park at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center tearing down a sign and busting a tile table top.

If you have any information on who may be responsible call 304-348-6860.