Fayette County Commission Establishes Cash Rewards for Crimes

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Fayette County Commission has authorized the establishment of a special fund in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia to offer cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of criminal suspects in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley and Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah released the following information concerning this reward fund:

According to the press release, the members of the Fayette County Commission voted today to establish a special fund to pay out cash rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions in criminal cases.

Payments from this special fund will be made through Crime Stoppers of West Virginia, but payment must be authorized by the Sheriff and the Prosecuting Attorney.

"These rewards will be paid out for tips received through Crime Stoppers of West Virginia," said Sheriff Fridley. "Our primary emphasis at this time is on unsolved cold cases," said Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah. "The amount of the cash reward to be paid out will be determined by both the quality of the information received and the type of crime for which the information is submitted. Obviously the reward for information leading to the clearance of an open unsolved murder will be greater than that offered for information on a simple larceny/theft."

The cases that we are focusing on at this time include:

MURDER : Joshua Monroe Dillon was murdered in his home at 216 Town Creek Road, just outside of Pax, sometime between October 10, 2015 and October 13, 2015. This murder is believed to be related to the manufacture and delivery of methamphetamine.

MURDER : Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters were murdered in their home in the Victor area of Fayette County on or around November 6, 2016. Their residence was then burned in an apparent attempt to conceal this crime. This double murder is believed to be drug-related and is under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

MURDER : Jeffrey Allen Morton was murdered at the top of Dempsey Mountain on November 7, 2016. His body was placed into the trunk of his car and the car was then set on fire.

MISSING PERSON : Jasmine Michelle Cruz was reported missing from her home in the Deep Water area of Fayette County on April 1, 2016. Investigators believe her to be deceased, but have been unable to locate her body.

MISSING PERSON: Georgia Melinda Stone was last seen at her home on Sanger Road in the Hilltop area of Fayette County on December 5, 2016. Investigators believe her to be deceased but have been unable to locate her body.

Anyone having any information concerning any of these cases, or information about any other open criminal investigations in Fayette County is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, either through the department Facebook page, "Fayette County Sheriff's Department" or by calling (304) 574-4216 or the West Virginia State Police at (304) 469-2915.