One Man Dead And Another In Custody After Bluefield Home Invasion

(WVNS) -Bluefield Police responded to a call of a home invasion off of Ronceverte Street in Bluefield, Thursday, July 13th. According to the criminal complaint, the homeowner, Michael Thompson, returned with his ex-girlfriend, Samantha Steele, and found two men wearing black ski masks.

The men were identified as Daniel Wyatt and Charles Proffitt. They began assaulting Thompson and Steele before they ran from house into the nearby woods.

The Bluefield Police set up a perimeter around the wooded area where they found Wyatt's sister, Jennifer Wyatt, who said she received a call from her brother. The sister was able to help police locate the suspects.

Charles Proffitt was taken into custody. Daniel Wyatt was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead after police could not revive him with CPR.

The criminal complaint also stated police found a 380 caliber Highpoint semi-automatic pistol close to the suspects in the woods. They also found 60 grams of marijuana and $704 on the suspects.

Proffitt is facing multiple charges, including robbery, malicious wounding, and assault during commission of committing a felony. Thompson and Steele are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Bluefield Regional Medical Center.