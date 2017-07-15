Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Eastern Kanawha County

Just after Midnight last night 911 got a call that a pedestrian has been struck.

Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's responded to the scene on Rt. 60 near Witcher Creek.

According to deputies by the time the driver saw the female, he was unable to swerve and miss her.

The female was struck and died at the scene.

The driver called 911 and remained at the scene until law enforcement arrived.

Sgt. Lively and other members of the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating the incident.

At this time no charges have been filed.

Upon completion of the investigation, the findings will be turned over to the prosecutors office.

Authorities also say that the driver was traveling east and after he struck the female he called 911 and cooperated with officers.

The name of the victim has not been released yet pending notification of next of kin.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.