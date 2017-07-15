Kanawha County Man Allegedly Sets Dog On Fire

A Kanawha County Man is charged with felony cruelty to animals.

Teddy Lee Estep II, 22, allegedly intentionally set fire to a small dog, weighing about 20 pounds, causing "severe burns, scorched hair, blisters and excessive pain to the animal."

The incident happened inside a home in the 5200 block of Jonquil Drive, according to West Virginia State Troopers.

The man denied any involvement, but troopers say he was the only one in the home with the dog and he had missing hair on his arms and hands that is indicative of being near an open flame.

Jessie Shaffer with the KCHA says "Daniel", the dog, is recovering and is expected to make a full recovery.

Estep was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 20.

