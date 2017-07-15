More Than 7 Million Sabrett Hot Dogs Recalled Over Pieces Of Bone

(WTRF)- Before firing up the grill this weekend, check your hot dogs!

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Marathon Enterprises Inc. is recalling nearly 7.2 million pounds of its Sabrett hot dog products that may be contaminated with "extraneous materials," specifically bone fragments.

The recall covers products with use-by or sell-by dates between June 19 and October 6.

ABC reports the complaints started on July 10, which alerted the USDA to the issue.

There has been one minor oral injury due to the contamination.

Customers should throw the hot dogs away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange.

A full list of recalled foods is on the FSIS website.