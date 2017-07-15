ATV Accident Sends One To The Hospital - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

ATV Accident Sends One To The Hospital

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Authorities tell WOWK that one person was airlifted after an ATV accident Saturday afternoon.

Cedar Grove and Pinch Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance service.

The accident involved a teenage girl near Sanderson in Kanawha County.

The patient had to be airlifted to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

