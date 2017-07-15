More than 400 tires collected during cleanup of Little Coal River

Since the downturn in the coal industry Southern West Virginia has continued to struggle to succeed economically. But one group is trying to reverse that trend by cleaning up the river.

The goal is to get more tourists to visit areas surrounding the Little Coal River. They think if they clean it up, more people will come to float the river, and more people on the river means more money in the local economies.

Rolling, pulling with the help of an AEP truck, carrying, volunteers tried just about anything to get a seemingly endless amount of tires out of the Little Coal River.

"It’s sad," said Summer Parsley about the amount of tires.

It wasn't just tires, it was trash like old socket sets, a ruined bike, and more.

"It saddens me that people think the river is a dump," said Melissa Mansour.

It's why she started the Trash Your Kayak Coal River Clean up Crew with her sister. The idea is that the kayaks get trashed while volunteers collect litter along the river. Not only does it help the environment but it also makes the area more appealing to tourists. They want to bring more tourists in to boost the economy.

"We need to bring that to these communities that are suffering due to no economic standpoints anymore," said Mansour.

Getting the debris and tires out is especially important to Parsley. She owns a kayak rental business in Boone County.

"I think the cleaner we get these rivers, the more people we’ll see out here on them," she said.

Tire by tire they piled up, with the help of the Department of Environmental Protection, working towards their goal of making the Coal Rivers tire free.

In total more than 400 tires were removed from the river. Organizers say that number would have been higher if it weren't for murky water from the rain.