Brazil Court Dismisses Ryan Lochte False Report Case
SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian court has dismissed the criminal case against U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte, who had been charged with filing a false robbery report during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
The court confirmed in a statement this week that it tossed out the case after determining that Lochte’s robbery claim made to NBC did not constitute the filing of a fake report, a crime punishable in Brazil by up to 18 months in prison.
“We are pleased that the court has finally dismissed the criminal prosecution against Mr. Lochte, while also acknowledging that he committed no crime while in Brazil. We are hopeful that the prosecution accepts the court’s decision so that this story can finally be put to rest,” Jeff Ostrow, Lochte’s Florida-based attorney, said in an email to The Associated Press on Saturday.
Lochte told NBC last year that he and fellow swimmers Jack Conger, Gunnar Bentz and Jimmy Feigen were robbed at gunpoint in a taxi by men with police badges as they returned to the Olympic Village from a party Aug. 15.
Video captured by surveillance cameras showed the athletes getting into a confrontation with security guards at a gas station when their cab pulled over to let them use the restroom.
The six-time Olympic gold medalist later acknowledged that he was intoxicated and that his behavior led to the confrontation.
Lochte served a 10-month suspension from the U.S. national swim team for his behavior in Rio. He was ineligible to compete at the recent U.S. nationals, which kept him from qualifying for the world championships beginning July 23 in Hungary. His suspension ended June 30.
“It’s been a long suspension but it’s over,” he tweeted on July 1. “I’ve learned and became a better man from it.”
Lochte was supposed to return to action this weekend by competing in the Los Angeles Invitational, but he withdrew on Friday, saying he was not in competition shape after the birth of his son, Caiden, last month.
NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification. The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...
Just after Midnight last night 911 got a call that a pedestrian has been struck. Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's responded to the scene on Rt. 60 near Witcher Creek. According to deputies by the time the driver saw the female, he was unable to swerve and miss her. The female was struck and died at the scene. The driver called 911 and remained at the scene until law enforcement arrived.
WASHINGTON (AP) – Millions of Americans who rely on Social Security are projected to receive their biggest payment increase in years this January. However, it’s only a 2.2 percent increase, or about $28 a month for the average recipient. The trustees who oversee Social Security and Medicare released their 2018 projections Thursday, along with their annual warning about the long-term financial problems of the federal government’s two bedrock retirement programs. Un...
BERRYVILLE, Ark. - Thousands of marijuana plants have been destroyed after being found growing wild in north Arkansas. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office located the patch between Berryville and Eureka Springs. Officials say more than 40-thousand plants were found and no arrests are expected.
(WVNS) -Bluefield Police responded to a call of a home invasion off of Ronceverte Street in Bluefield, Thursday, July 13th. According to the criminal complaint, the homeowner, Michael Thompson, returned with his ex-girlfriend, Samantha Steele, and found two men wearing black ski masks. The men were identified as Daniel Wyatt and Charles Proffitt. They began assaulting Thompson and Steele before they ran from house into the nearby woods. The Blue...
A Kanawha County Man is charged with felony cruelty to animals. Teddy Lee Estep II, 22, allegedly intentionally set fire to a small dog, weighing about 20 pounds, causing "severe burns, scorched hair, blisters and excessive pain to the animal." The incident happened inside a home in the 5200 block of Jonquil Drive, according to West Virginia State Troopers.
(WTRF)- Before firing up the grill this weekend, check your hot dogs! The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Marathon Enterprises Inc. is recalling nearly 7.2 million pounds of its Sabrett hot dog products that may be contaminated with "extraneous materials," specifically bone fragments. The recall covers products with use-by or sell-by dates between June 19 and October 6. ABC reports the complaints started on July 10, which alerted the USDA to the issu...
