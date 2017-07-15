Power Line Down In Cross Lanes Causes Road Closure

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification. The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv... NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification. The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Eastern Kanawha County Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Eastern Kanawha County Just after Midnight last night 911 got a call that a pedestrian has been struck. Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's responded to the scene on Rt. 60 near Witcher Creek. According to deputies by the time the driver saw the female, he was unable to swerve and miss her. The female was struck and died at the scene. The driver called 911 and remained at the scene until law enforcement arrived. Just after Midnight last night 911 got a call that a pedestrian has been struck. Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's responded to the scene on Rt. 60 near Witcher Creek. According to deputies by the time the driver saw the female, he was unable to swerve and miss her. The female was struck and died at the scene. The driver called 911 and remained at the scene until law enforcement arrived.

Social Security projects biggest payment increase in years Social Security projects biggest payment increase in years WASHINGTON (AP) – Millions of Americans who rely on Social Security are projected to receive their biggest payment increase in years this January. However, it’s only a 2.2 percent increase, or about $28 a month for the average recipient. The trustees who oversee Social Security and Medicare released their 2018 projections Thursday, along with their annual warning about the long-term financial problems of the federal government’s two bedrock retirement programs. Un... WASHINGTON (AP) – Millions of Americans who rely on Social Security are projected to receive their biggest payment increase in years this January. However, it’s only a 2.2 percent increase, or about $28 a month for the average recipient. The trustees who oversee Social Security and Medicare released their 2018 projections Thursday, along with their annual warning about the long-term financial problems of the federal government’s two bedrock retirement programs. Un...

40,000 Marijuana Plants Found "Growing Wild" in North Arkansas 40,000 Marijuana Plants Found "Growing Wild" in North Arkansas BERRYVILLE, Ark. - Thousands of marijuana plants have been destroyed after being found growing wild in north Arkansas. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office located the patch between Berryville and Eureka Springs. Officials say more than 40-thousand plants were found and no arrests are expected. BERRYVILLE, Ark. - Thousands of marijuana plants have been destroyed after being found growing wild in north Arkansas. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office located the patch between Berryville and Eureka Springs. Officials say more than 40-thousand plants were found and no arrests are expected.

ATV Accident Sends One To The Hospital ATV Accident Sends One To The Hospital Authorities tell WOWK that one person was airlifted after an ATV accident Saturday afternoon. Cedar Grove and Pinch Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance service. The accident involved a teenage girl near Sanderson in Kanawha County. The patient had to be airlifted to an area hospital with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Authorities tell WOWK that one person was airlifted after an ATV accident Saturday afternoon. Cedar Grove and Pinch Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance service. The accident involved a teenage girl near Sanderson in Kanawha County. The patient had to be airlifted to an area hospital with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

One Man Dead And Another In Custody After Bluefield Home Invasion One Man Dead And Another In Custody After Bluefield Home Invasion (WVNS) -Bluefield Police responded to a call of a home invasion off of Ronceverte Street in Bluefield, Thursday, July 13th. According to the criminal complaint, the homeowner, Michael Thompson, returned with his ex-girlfriend, Samantha Steele, and found two men wearing black ski masks. The men were identified as Daniel Wyatt and Charles Proffitt. They began assaulting Thompson and Steele before they ran from house into the nearby woods. The Blue... (WVNS) -Bluefield Police responded to a call of a home invasion off of Ronceverte Street in Bluefield, Thursday, July 13th. According to the criminal complaint, the homeowner, Michael Thompson, returned with his ex-girlfriend, Samantha Steele, and found two men wearing black ski masks. The men were identified as Daniel Wyatt and Charles Proffitt. They began assaulting Thompson and Steele before they ran from house into the nearby woods. The Blue...

Kanawha County Man Allegedly Sets Dog On Fire Kanawha County Man Allegedly Sets Dog On Fire A Kanawha County Man is charged with felony cruelty to animals. Teddy Lee Estep II, 22, allegedly intentionally set fire to a small dog, weighing about 20 pounds, causing "severe burns, scorched hair, blisters and excessive pain to the animal." The incident happened inside a home in the 5200 block of Jonquil Drive, according to West Virginia State Troopers. A Kanawha County Man is charged with felony cruelty to animals. Teddy Lee Estep II, 22, allegedly intentionally set fire to a small dog, weighing about 20 pounds, causing "severe burns, scorched hair, blisters and excessive pain to the animal." The incident happened inside a home in the 5200 block of Jonquil Drive, according to West Virginia State Troopers.