Overnight Shooting In Kentucky Has One Person Clinging to Life

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
GRETHEL, KY (July 16, 2017) Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Post, is investigating a shooting in Floyd County.

The incident occurred during the morning hours of Saturday, July 15, 2017.  The preliminary investigation indicated that the victim and Toby Akers, 41 of Martin, were involved in an altercation at Branhams Creek in the Grethel community of Floyd County.  Akers shot the victim and fled the scene.  The victim was transported to Pikeville Medical Center with potential life-threatening injuries.   A warrant was obtained on Toby Akers for Assault 1st Degree and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.  An arrest has not yet been made, and Troopers continue to search for Akers.

If anyone has any information regarding the location of Akers, please call the Kentucky State Police Post 09 at (606) 433-7711.  Callers can remain anonymous.

This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Jimmy Anderson. 

