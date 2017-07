Overnight Shooting In Kentucky Has One Person Clinging to Life Overnight Shooting In Kentucky Has One Person Clinging to Life GRETHEL, KY (July 16, 2017) Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Post, is investigating a shooting in Floyd County. The incident occurred during the morning hours of Saturday, July 15, 2017. The preliminary investigation indicated that the victim and Toby Akers, 41 of Martin, were involved in an altercation at Branhams Creek in the Grethel community of Floyd County. Akers shot the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to Pikeville Medical ... GRETHEL, KY (July 16, 2017) Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Post, is investigating a shooting in Floyd County. The incident occurred during the morning hours of Saturday, July 15, 2017. The preliminary investigation indicated that the victim and Toby Akers, 41 of Martin, were involved in an altercation at Branhams Creek in the Grethel community of Floyd County. Akers shot the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to Pikeville Medical ...

Hurricane Police Need Your Help Identifying Two Shoplifters
Hurricane Police are needing the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects. One suspect allegedly stole a bicycle and the other man some fishing equipment. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Hurricane Police Department at (304) 562-9911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Photo Credit- Scott Edwards

Ashland Police Need Your Help
The Ashland Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the suspect in the attached photographs. The male is wanted for questioning in a vehicle theft . If you have any information and would like to remain anonymous you can call our silent witness tip line at (606) 329-1771 or email us at silentwitness@ashlandkypd.com.

Kanawha County Man Allegedly Sets Dog On Fire
A Kanawha County Man is charged with felony cruelty to animals. Teddy Lee Estep II, 22, allegedly intentionally set fire to a small dog, weighing about 20 pounds, causing "severe burns, scorched hair, blisters and excessive pain to the animal." The incident happened inside a home in the 5200 block of Jonquil Drive, according to West Virginia State Troopers.

One Man Dead And Another In Custody After Bluefield Home Invasion
(WVNS) -Bluefield Police responded to a call of a home invasion off of Ronceverte Street in Bluefield, Thursday, July 13th. According to the criminal complaint, the homeowner, Michael Thompson, returned with his ex-girlfriend, Samantha Steele, and found two men wearing black ski masks. The men were identified as Daniel Wyatt and Charles Proffitt. They began assaulting Thompson and Steele before they ran from house into the nearby woods. The Blue...

Fayette County Commission Establishes Cash Rewards for Crimes
Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Fayette County Commission has authorized the establishment of a special fund in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia to offer cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of criminal suspects in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley and Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah released the following information concerning this reward fund: According to the press release, the members of the Fayette County Commissi...

40,000 Marijuana Plants Found "Growing Wild" in North Arkansas
BERRYVILLE, Ark. - Thousands of marijuana plants have been destroyed after being found growing wild in north Arkansas. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office located the patch between Berryville and Eureka Springs. Officials say more than 40-thousand plants were found and no arrests are expected.