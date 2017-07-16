Volunteers clean up trash and needles in walking tunnel in Huntington

Dangerous needles being found in public places. It’s as story heard all too too often as the drug epidemic ravages the region. Now dozens of those needles are off the streets of Huntington thanks to a group in Huntington trying to make the city safer.

"I mean it makes me sick, it makes me deathly ill," said Sharon Baumgardner Setliff as she looked down at all the trash and needles collected from the walking tunnel by 5th Street West and Jackson Avenue.

"They just keep surfacing don’t they," said Dwayne Woods as he pulled needles from the drain in the tunnel.

Volunteers spent time Sunday, July 16, 2017 not just cleaning those up but also sweeping up trash that made the smell of the tunnel too unbearable for some.

"Satan’s tunnel, Devil's tunnel, it’s always been known as that, but it’s not always been this way, it’s not been a haven for this forever," said Woods.

He co-founded Heroin Hearse which spreads awareness and offers help to those struggling with addiction. He led the cleanup surrounded by volunteers like Baumgardner Setliff who's daughter died of an overdose from carfentanil less than a year ago.

"I didn’t know what to do, my mind in a fog, it couldn’t have been my daughter," she said.

But now she knows what to do, helping cleanup and reaching out to those addicted to drugs just like her daughter was.

"This is my calling, besides my nursing career, my calling is to help those that have no hope," she said.

Before Sunday Woods says he wouldn’t have let his kids walk through the tunnel.

"This could have been one of the children," he said while holding up still loaded needles to other volunteers.

But after a day of cleaning it was a much different story.

"I’ll tell you what I’ll take them dancing through there right now," said Woods.

"We need more people on board, we can't change it alone, can't change the world, but enough people just like today, enough people showed up and this is getting done," said Baumgardner Setliff.

The organizer of the cleanup grew up near the tunnel. He says it’s now the cleanest he’s seen it in 10 to 15 years.