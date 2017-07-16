Oscar Winning Actor Martin Landau Dies At 89 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Oscar Winning Actor Martin Landau Dies At 89

Posted: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A publicist for Martin Landau says the Oscar-winning actor and star of the "Mission: Impossible" TV series has died.

Dick Guttman said Landau died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center. He had just celebrated his 89th birthday.

Landau was the crafty master of disguise for the TV version of "Mission: Impossible," then capped a long and versatile career with an Oscar for his poignant portrayal of aging horror movie star Bela Lugosi in 1994's "Ed Wood."

Landau also gained some measure of fame among "Star Trek" fans for a role he didn't play, pointy-eared starship Enterprise science officer, Mr. Spock.

"Star Trek" creator Gene Rodenberry had offered him the role, but Landau turned it down.

