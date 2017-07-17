Plane makes emergency landing after passenger ‘passes gas’ - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Plane makes emergency landing after passenger ‘passes gas’

Posted: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.

The incident happened when passengers on the flight became ill with nausea and headaches, according to a spokesperson with Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The flight, which was not identified by RDU officials, landed at the airport around 4 p.m. when the incident was reported.

All the passengers were taken off the plane and after the incident was investigated it was determined that a passenger “passed gas,” the official said.

Authorities later said that the incident was a “medical call” and directed all questions to Wake County EMS.

RDU officials did not identify where the plane was from or its destination or what type of aircraft was involved.

American Airlines officials Sunday night said that a plane had an odor issue but denied it was because of “passed gas.”

Ross Feinstein, a spokesman for the airline, released a statement that said in part:

“We did have an aircraft from Charlotte to RDU this afternoon, that landed at 2:19 p.m. ET, and arrived the gate at 2:21 p.m. ET, that is currently out of service for an actual mechanical issue – and odor in the cabin. But It is not due to “passed gas” as mentioned.”

