2-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in pool

PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A toddler has drowned in a pool in southeastern Kentucky.

Bell County Coroner Jay Steele told WYMT-TV that the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead Sunday after being taken to a hospital. Steele said the child drowned in a private pool. He declined to release the child's name.

Steele says no foul play is suspected and no autopsy is planned.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

