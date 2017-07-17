2-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in pool

PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A toddler has drowned in a pool in southeastern Kentucky.

Bell County Coroner Jay Steele told WYMT-TV that the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead Sunday after being taken to a hospital. Steele said the child drowned in a private pool. He declined to release the child's name.

Steele says no foul play is suspected and no autopsy is planned.

