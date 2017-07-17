WOWK-TV Works to Fill the Bus - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WOWK-TV Works to Fill the Bus

WOWK-TV is teaming up with Barnyard BBQ, Fruth Pharmacy, and Poca Valley Bank to fill the bus with school supplies for local students.

SUPPLIES NEEDED

  • Paper: lined paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards
  • Pencils & Pens: blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, pencil case, colored markers, crayons, highlighters, dry-erase markers
  • General Supplies: dry-erase boards, paper clips, 3-ring 2" binders, pocket folders, report covers
  • Classroom Staples: stapler, staples, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape, calculator
  • Things you can never have too much of:  tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer
  • Backpacks

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

  • Barnyard BBQ

    • 1101 Hospital Road, Teays Valley, WV - 304-964-3332

    • 211 New Golf Mountain Road, Crosslanes, WV - 681-217-2020

    • 1600 West Main Street, Milton, WV - 304-415-7675

  • Fruth Pharmacy

    • 2501 Jackson, Ave., Point Pleasant, WV 25550

    • 125 Seventh Ave., Huntington, WV 25701

    • 2991 St. Rt. 160, Gallipolis, OH 45631

    • 120 West Second Street, Wellston, OH 45692

    • 16 Perry Morris Square, Milton, WV 25541

    • 706 West Main St., Pomeroy, OH 45769

    • 101 21st Street, Nitro, WV 25143

    • 259 State Street, Proctorville, OH 45669

    • 8972 United Lane, Athens, OH

    • 3109 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526

    • 425 Camden Road, Huntington, WV 25704

    • 1419 US Route 60 East, Huntington, WV 25705

    • 3504 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV 25213

    • 864 Oakwood Road, Charleston, WV 25314

    • 1401 Washington Blvd., Belpre, OH 45714

    • 101 James Road, Waverly, OH 45690

    • 1506 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV 26150

    • 218 Market Street, Spencer, WV 25276

    • 509 South Church Street, Ripley, WV 25271

    • 501 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor, WV 25070

    • 204 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, OH 45631

    • 10 West Washington Street, Nelsonville, OH 45764

    • 4539 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560

    • 701 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301

    • 1848 State Route 141, Ironton, OH 45638

  • Poca Valley Bank

    • 1 Black Walnut Ave Spencer, WV 25276 - 304-927-1492

    • 5087 Elk River Road North Elkview, WV 25071 - 304-965-7730

    • 7033 Charleston Rd Walton, WV 25286 - 304-577-6611

    • 142 Main St Poca, WV 25159 - 304-759-1010

    • 12737 Winfield Road Winfield, WV 25213 - 304-586-2300

    • 6420 Sissonville Drive Sissonville, WV 25320 - 304-984-1997

    • Charleston Town Center near the Sears/Macy side of the mall.

