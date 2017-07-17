WOWK-TV Works to Fill the Bus

WOWK-TV is teaming up with Barnyard BBQ, Fruth Pharmacy, and Poca Valley Bank to fill the bus with school supplies for local students.
SUPPLIES NEEDED
DROP-OFF LOCATIONS
1101 Hospital Road, Teays Valley, WV - 304-964-3332
211 New Golf Mountain Road, Crosslanes, WV - 681-217-2020
1600 West Main Street, Milton, WV - 304-415-7675
Fruth Pharmacy
2501 Jackson, Ave., Point Pleasant, WV 25550
125 Seventh Ave., Huntington, WV 25701
2991 St. Rt. 160, Gallipolis, OH 45631
120 West Second Street, Wellston, OH 45692
16 Perry Morris Square, Milton, WV 25541
706 West Main St., Pomeroy, OH 45769
101 21st Street, Nitro, WV 25143
259 State Street, Proctorville, OH 45669
8972 United Lane, Athens, OH
3109 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526
425 Camden Road, Huntington, WV 25704
1419 US Route 60 East, Huntington, WV 25705
3504 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV 25213
864 Oakwood Road, Charleston, WV 25314
1401 Washington Blvd., Belpre, OH 45714
101 James Road, Waverly, OH 45690
1506 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV 26150
218 Market Street, Spencer, WV 25276
509 South Church Street, Ripley, WV 25271
501 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor, WV 25070
204 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, OH 45631
10 West Washington Street, Nelsonville, OH 45764
4539 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560
701 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301
1848 State Route 141, Ironton, OH 45638
1 Black Walnut Ave Spencer, WV 25276 - 304-927-1492
5087 Elk River Road North Elkview, WV 25071 - 304-965-7730
7033 Charleston Rd Walton, WV 25286 - 304-577-6611
142 Main St Poca, WV 25159 - 304-759-1010
12737 Winfield Road Winfield, WV 25213 - 304-586-2300
6420 Sissonville Drive Sissonville, WV 25320 - 304-984-1997
Charleston Town Center near the Sears/Macy side of the mall.
WOWKTV.COM
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.