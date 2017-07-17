WOWK-TV Works to Fill the Bus

WOWK-TV is teaming up with Barnyard BBQ, Fruth Pharmacy, and Poca Valley Bank to fill the bus with school supplies for local students.

SUPPLIES NEEDED

Paper : lined paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards

: lined paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards Pencils & Pens : blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, pencil case, colored markers, crayons, highlighters, dry-erase markers

: blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, pencil case, colored markers, crayons, highlighters, dry-erase markers General Supplies : dry-erase boards, paper clips, 3-ring 2" binders, pocket folders, report covers

: dry-erase boards, paper clips, 3-ring 2" binders, pocket folders, report covers Classroom Staples: stapler, staples, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape, calculator

stapler, staples, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape, calculator Things you can never have too much of: tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer

tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer Backpacks

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS