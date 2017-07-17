Ohio State fan in coma responds ‘No’ when doctors ask if he likes Michigan

The family of an Ohio man who returned to the U.S. comatose in April after suffering a traumatic brain injury from a car accident in the Republic of Georgia was given little chance of recovering by doctors who said they should be prepared to turn off his feeding tube within six months to a year.
Police are looking for a man dressed as a clown who reportedly tried to lure a 9-year-old girl with money.
Ophthalmologists made a shocking discovery while trying to operate on a patient last year–the woman had 27 contact lenses still in her eye.
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
One man is behind bars after beating up a woman after she opened up his beer.
Police say a man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape.
A man is behind bars after deputies caught him with a large amount of cocaine hidden in a doll.
A woman says her 5-year-old son came down a slide at a McDonald's playground in covered in poop.
They lived together until she passed away at home in 2002.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
A 12.5 foot Great White Shark is making the North Carolina coast his home.
NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification. The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...
Dangerous needles being found in public places. It’s as story heard all too too often as the drug epidemic ravages the region. Now dozens of those needles are off the streets of Huntington thanks to a group in Huntington trying to make the city safer. "I mean it makes me sick, it makes me deathly ill," said Sharon Baumgardner Setliff as she looked down at all the trash and needles collected from the walking tunnel by 5th Street West and Jackson Avenue. "Th...
The coroner said that the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead Sunday after being taken to a hospital and that the toddler drowned in a private pool.
An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.
KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - Family members confirm to 13 News that a loved one who is a postal worker died while delivering mail, after collapsing on a front porch.
