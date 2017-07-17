Multiple arrests made after sexual assault, 15-year-old girl tes - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Multiple arrests made after sexual assault, 15-year-old girl test positive for drugs

James Farley & Maria Farley James Farley & Maria Farley

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people for Child Abuse/Neglect, one person for Sexual Assault, and two people for obstructing and resisting arrest.

On Friday, July 14th, 2017 at around 4:00 PM, felony warrants were served on James Farley, 49, and his wife Maria Farley, 45, both from Chapmanville, for the charges of Child Abuse/Neglect for allowing a 15-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with an adult. 

Also, at this time a warrant was served on Christopher Todd Wells, 19 of Chapmanville for Sexual Assault 3rd degree.

While serving the warrants at the residence two additional arrests were made on James Farley II, 25, and Kyle Adkins,30, of Wayne County, both for obstructing and resisting arrest.

While at the residence, Child protective services and Adult protective services were called to assist in the investigation.

CPS and the LCSD began their investigation with the 15-year-old girl in the allegations of sexual abuse by Christopher Wells. CPS took custody of the girl and took her to the Logan Regional Medical Center.

After an initial examination, the girl was found to have methamphetamine and marijuana in her system. The child admitted having taken the drugs the previous day after a family member had supplied her with the drugs.

This investigation is continuing by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department as well as Child Protective Services.

