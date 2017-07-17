Surgeon finds 27 contact lenses in woman’s eye - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Surgeon finds 27 contact lenses in woman’s eye

Posted: Updated:
File photo (KLBK/KAMC) File photo (KLBK/KAMC)

SOLIHULL, England (WCMH) — Ophthalmologists in England made a shocking discovery while trying to operate on a patient last year–the woman had 27 contact lenses still in her eye.

According to Optometry Today, the 67-year-old patient said she was unaware the lenses were missing. She told surgeons she felt discomfort, but thought it was due to dry eyes and her age.

The woman went in for cataract surgery, and the operating team found a “bluish mass” of 17 contact lenses, all stuck together. Following further examination, they found 10 more individual lenses in the women’s eyes.

The cataract surgery was postponed. Specialist trainee ophthalmologist Rupal Morjaria told Optometry Today that the woman was at a higher risk of infection.

The patient had been wearing disposable contacts for 35 years but had not been to the optometrist for her regular appointments. She had not reported any symptoms that could be linked to the missing lenses.

The case happened last November.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Plane makes emergency landing after passenger ‘passes gas’

    Plane makes emergency landing after passenger ‘passes gas’

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:59 AM EDT2017-07-17 12:59:30 GMT

    A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.

    A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.

  • 12.5 foot Great White Shark lurking off NC coast

    12.5 foot Great White Shark lurking off NC coast

    Monday, July 17 2017 9:43 AM EDT2017-07-17 13:43:38 GMT

    A 12.5 foot Great White Shark is making the North Carolina coast his home.

    A 12.5 foot Great White Shark is making the North Carolina coast his home.

  • Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:09:38 GMT

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.