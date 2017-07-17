Logan County Man Wanted for Burglary, Assault, & Kidnapping

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who is wanted for burglary, assault, and kidnapping.

Robert Scott Earnest, 28, of Mallory, West Virginia has felony warrants out for nighttime burglary, assault during the commission of a felony, and kidnapping. The warrants were obtained as a result of a number of incidents on Friday, July 14th, 2017.

On Friday, July 14yj, 2017 at around 9:30 PM, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call dispatched by Logan 911 of a kidnapping and assault complaint.

According to LCSD, the suspect, Robert Earnest broke into the residence of an ex-girlfriend in Kistler, WV. Once inside Earnest assaulted a man by hitting him in the face with a handgun. Next, Earnest assaulted the ex-girlfriend and forced her from her residence at gunpoint.

After taking the victim from the residence, the suspect released the victim after approximately one and half hours.

Earnest is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, around 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes and is believed to be traveling with a Christopher Charles Daniels. It is believed that they may be traveling in a silver, Ford Escape.

The suspect is known to be armed most of the time.

This incident is still under investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department. It is urged that anyone with information concerning this crime to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 304-792-8590