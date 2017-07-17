Jackson County Man Arrested for Breaking into Sissonville Volunteer Fire Station

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A Jackson County man is facing charges after he was caught breaking into a Sissonville Volunteer Fire Station.

Joseph Rayhill, 30, of Kenna, WV is being charged with breaking and entering, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

On Saturday, June 15th, 2017, Rayhill was spotted leaving the Sissionville VFD location on Edens Fork Road.

Rayhill was caught by troopers after they discovered a semi-automatic gun in his vehicle.

Officers discovered that Rayhill was a convicted felon for a prior grand larceny conviction.

He was then arrested and placed in South Central Regional Jail.

His bail is not set at this time.