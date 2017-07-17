Apple unveils new emojis - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Apple unveils new emojis

(CNN)  – What do a genie, an elf, and a zombie have in common?

Yes, they’re all make-believe. They’re also three of more than a dozen new emoji characters apple plans to release later this year.

The company announced the collection Monday, which is World Emoji Day.

The new additions feature more inclusive roles for women, such as one wearing a headscarf and another breast-feeding. Another new offering is a “mind blown” emoji.

The emoji are Apple’s interpretation of 69 new symbols approved this year by the Unicode Consortium.

The nonprofit group sets the global standard for emoji and text characters.

