Police release last text from girl electrocuted in bathtub

Last text received from Lubbock girl who died in New Mexico bathtub (Photo via KLBK)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — The family of Madison Coe, 14, authorized the release of her last image sent via text message before she died while staying with her dad in Lovington, New Mexico.

She was electrocuted early Sunday morning while in a bathtub and using a phone that was plugged into a charger.

Coe had been a student in the Frenship School District. There were plans for her to attend high school in Houston.

Her last text to a friend included a picture of the phone charger plugged into an extension cord.

The statement from Lovington police said: