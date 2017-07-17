Hurricane Police Department Need Help Identifying Walmart Shoplifting Suspects

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - The Hurricane Police department is asking for your help identifying two shoplifting suspects.

According to the HPD, they walked out of Walmart on Saturday, July 15th, 2017 at around 4:00 PM while carrying a red Kayak. They left in a white truck believed to be a Ford Ranger.

The male suspect was wearing a bright green shirt and camo shorts and the female was wearing a white tank top, ball cap and pink shorts.

If you have any information on these suspects, you are asked to please contact the Hurricane Police Department's office (304-562-9911) or message the HPD on Facebook.