Report: Asbestos found in makeup sold at Justice stores

Makeup sold at a store that markets to young girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a known carcinogen.
Honda is recalling 1.2 million cars in the U.S. because a battery sensor can short out and cause a fire.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles to fix malfunctioning alternators or a wiring problem that can make air bags inflate unexpectedly.
The company is asking consumers to return product to the store.
Thousands of light fixtures sold at Home Depot are being recalled because they can fall, posing a risk of cuts and burns.
Concerns snaps could detach from a baby onesie and become a choking hazard prompted a recall.
The supplier has also recalled other chicken products.
Smoke fireworks sold at Walmart, Target and other retailers have been recalled because they can explode unexpectedly when lit.
About 54,630 pounds of chicken bite products for toddlers are being recalled because they could contain bone.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people for Child Abuse/Neglect, one person for Sexual Assault, and two people for obstructing and resisting arrest.
A 12.5 foot Great White Shark is making the North Carolina coast his home.
Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges.
Ophthalmologists made a shocking discovery while trying to operate on a patient last year–the woman had 27 contact lenses still in her eye.
NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification. The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...
Investigators say the death of a toddler who was trapped in a hot car appears to be an accident.
The coroner said that the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead Sunday after being taken to a hospital and that the toddler drowned in a private pool.
Police are looking for a man dressed as a clown who reportedly tried to lure a 9-year-old girl with money.
