OCSO: Drug Dealer Reports Stolen Cocaine - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

OCSO: Drug Dealer Reports Stolen Cocaine

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect

(WKRG)- A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested on Sunday after calling the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office to report his drugs had been stolen.  

According to the arrest report, David Blackmon told the deputy he was a drug dealer and that someone had stolen $50.00 in cash and approximately a quarter ounce of cocaine from his car.  

As Blackmon showed the deputy the area the items were stolen from, Deputy Dennis Fields states that he saw “a plastic baggie contained suspected cocaine on the center console.

After completing the burglary investigation, the deputy conducted a search of the car and located a “crack” pipe on the floorboard, and a “crack” rock on the center console next to the baggie.  

The Money was not located.

Blackmon was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, resisting arrest without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Purple Flags Up at Gulf Coast Beaches for Jellyfish Alert

    Purple Flags Up at Gulf Coast Beaches for Jellyfish Alert

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:44:46 GMT
    ORANGE BEACH, AL (WKRG) — Purple flags are up due to an influx of jellyfish at Baldwin County Beaches. Purple flags, which were alerted on Monday, indicate the presence of dangerous marine life in the water. In this instance, we are told the flags are for jellyfish. Jellyfish warnings on the Gulf Coast tend to be particularly spatial, meaning some areas of the beach will have more jellyfish than others. We have confirmed the alert for Orange Beach, and it is believed to spread...
    ORANGE BEACH, AL (WKRG) — Purple flags are up due to an influx of jellyfish at Baldwin County Beaches. Purple flags, which were alerted on Monday, indicate the presence of dangerous marine life in the water. In this instance, we are told the flags are for jellyfish. Jellyfish warnings on the Gulf Coast tend to be particularly spatial, meaning some areas of the beach will have more jellyfish than others. We have confirmed the alert for Orange Beach, and it is believed to spread...

  • OCSO: Drug Dealer Reports Stolen Cocaine

    OCSO: Drug Dealer Reports Stolen Cocaine

    Monday, July 17 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-17 22:50:44 GMT

    (WKRG)- A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested on Sunday after calling the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office to report his drugs had been stolen.   According to the arrest report, David Blackmon told the deputy he was a drug dealer and that someone had stolen $50.00 in cash and approximately a quarter ounce of cocaine from his car.   As Blackmon showed the deputy the area the items were stolen from, Deputy Dennis Fields states that he saw “a plastic baggie cont...

    (WKRG)- A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested on Sunday after calling the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office to report his drugs had been stolen.   According to the arrest report, David Blackmon told the deputy he was a drug dealer and that someone had stolen $50.00 in cash and approximately a quarter ounce of cocaine from his car.   As Blackmon showed the deputy the area the items were stolen from, Deputy Dennis Fields states that he saw “a plastic baggie cont...

  • Walmart apologizes after slur used by third-party vendor

    Walmart apologizes after slur used by third-party vendor

    Monday, July 17 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:19:50 GMT

    Walmart is apologizing after a racial slur was used in a product description by a third-party vendor on its website.

    Walmart is apologizing after a racial slur was used in a product description by a third-party vendor on its website.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.