OCSO: Drug Dealer Reports Stolen Cocaine

(WKRG)- A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested on Sunday after calling the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office to report his drugs had been stolen.

According to the arrest report, David Blackmon told the deputy he was a drug dealer and that someone had stolen $50.00 in cash and approximately a quarter ounce of cocaine from his car.

As Blackmon showed the deputy the area the items were stolen from, Deputy Dennis Fields states that he saw “a plastic baggie contained suspected cocaine on the center console.

After completing the burglary investigation, the deputy conducted a search of the car and located a “crack” pipe on the floorboard, and a “crack” rock on the center console next to the baggie.

The Money was not located.

Blackmon was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, resisting arrest without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.