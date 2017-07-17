Purple Flags Up at Gulf Coast Beaches for Jellyfish Alert

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WKRG) — Purple flags are up due to an influx of jellyfish at Baldwin County Beaches.

Purple flags, which were alerted on Monday, indicate the presence of dangerous marine life in the water. In this instance, we are told the flags are for jellyfish.

Jellyfish warnings on the Gulf Coast tend to be particularly spatial, meaning some areas of the beach will have more jellyfish than others. We have confirmed the alert for Orange Beach, and it is believed to spread west into Gulf Shores.

If you do get stung by a jellyfish, one quick fix to help the burn is to put vinegar on it. If a severe allergic reaction occurs, seek help immediately.