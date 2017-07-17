Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Woman Wanted for Felony Kidnapping

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this woman?

The Parkersburg Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman wanted for felony kidnapping.

Glennell Marie Dorsett, 37, is described as a black female, 5'2", weighing 175 lbs with brown eyes, and last seen with long/black hair.

Glennell is believed to have left town to avoid apprehension.

She has connections to several surrounding areas, including Ohio, so any information regarding her possible whereabouts would be greatly appreciated to the Parkersburg Police Department.

Information can be forwarded to the Parkersburg Police Department's Dispatch at 304-424-8444, or the non-emergency number to the 911 center at 304-485-8501.