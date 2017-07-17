CPD Tests, Buys New Rifle-Resistant Vests - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

CPD Tests, Buys New Rifle-Resistant Vests

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
Connect

CHARLESTON- The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest.

Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles. But Sgt. Johnson said when the Department started looking into rifle-resistant vests, they found none actually kept rifle bullets from penetrating. So Sgt. Johnson worked with a company to develop a vest and pouch to contain the armor. Charleston officers tested the vest at a variety of distances and the new prototype kept almost all rifle bullets from penetrating.

"It's going to give our officers a feeling of confidence not only with the plates but with the medical equipment as well...there will be some training that goes along with that," Sgt. Johnson told 13 News.

Monday night the Charleston City Council voted to allow the Police Department to buy the Ballistic Plates and Rifle Armor, along with the Carrier Vests, Rifle Plates, Pouches and Medical Trauma Equipment. The Department plans to give every officer the new bullet-resistant vest. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • CPD Tests, Buys New Rifle-Resistant Vests

    CPD Tests, Buys New Rifle-Resistant Vests

    Monday, July 17 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-07-18 02:54:36 GMT

    The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles. 

    The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles. 

  • Purple Flags Up at Gulf Coast Beaches for Jellyfish Alert

    Purple Flags Up at Gulf Coast Beaches for Jellyfish Alert

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:44:46 GMT
    ORANGE BEACH, AL (WKRG) — Purple flags are up due to an influx of jellyfish at Baldwin County Beaches. Purple flags, which were alerted on Monday, indicate the presence of dangerous marine life in the water. In this instance, we are told the flags are for jellyfish. Jellyfish warnings on the Gulf Coast tend to be particularly spatial, meaning some areas of the beach will have more jellyfish than others. We have confirmed the alert for Orange Beach, and it is believed to spread...
    ORANGE BEACH, AL (WKRG) — Purple flags are up due to an influx of jellyfish at Baldwin County Beaches. Purple flags, which were alerted on Monday, indicate the presence of dangerous marine life in the water. In this instance, we are told the flags are for jellyfish. Jellyfish warnings on the Gulf Coast tend to be particularly spatial, meaning some areas of the beach will have more jellyfish than others. We have confirmed the alert for Orange Beach, and it is believed to spread...

  • OCSO: Drug Dealer Reports Stolen Cocaine

    OCSO: Drug Dealer Reports Stolen Cocaine

    Monday, July 17 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-17 22:50:44 GMT

    (WKRG)- A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested on Sunday after calling the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office to report his drugs had been stolen.   According to the arrest report, David Blackmon told the deputy he was a drug dealer and that someone had stolen $50.00 in cash and approximately a quarter ounce of cocaine from his car.   As Blackmon showed the deputy the area the items were stolen from, Deputy Dennis Fields states that he saw “a plastic baggie cont...

    (WKRG)- A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested on Sunday after calling the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office to report his drugs had been stolen.   According to the arrest report, David Blackmon told the deputy he was a drug dealer and that someone had stolen $50.00 in cash and approximately a quarter ounce of cocaine from his car.   As Blackmon showed the deputy the area the items were stolen from, Deputy Dennis Fields states that he saw “a plastic baggie cont...

    •   

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • CPD Tests, Buys New Rifle-Resistant Vests

    CPD Tests, Buys New Rifle-Resistant Vests

    Monday, July 17 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-07-18 02:54:36 GMT

    The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles. 

    The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles. 

  • 5-Year-Old Crashes Car with Little Brother Inside

    5-Year-Old Crashes Car with Little Brother Inside

    Monday, July 17 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-07-18 02:32:07 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a wreck involving only two small children. Deputies say that a 5-year-old boy drove his parent's car with his 2-year-old brother inside in the Red House area of Putnam County around 10 a.m. Monday. They say the child drove the vehicle from Bronco Junction Road all the way to the 4400 block of Grandview Ridge Road, a distance of around 2 miles. At that point, the child veered off the roadway and...

    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a wreck involving only two small children. Deputies say that a 5-year-old boy drove his parent's car with his 2-year-old brother inside in the Red House area of Putnam County around 10 a.m. Monday. They say the child drove the vehicle from Bronco Junction Road all the way to the 4400 block of Grandview Ridge Road, a distance of around 2 miles. At that point, the child veered off the roadway and...

  • Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Woman Wanted for Felony Kidnapping

    Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Woman Wanted for Felony Kidnapping

    Monday, July 17 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-07-18 01:58:20 GMT

    Have you seen this woman? The Parkersburg Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman wanted for felony kidnapping.

    Have you seen this woman? The Parkersburg Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman wanted for felony kidnapping.

    •   

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • CPD Tests, Buys New Rifle-Resistant Vests

    CPD Tests, Buys New Rifle-Resistant Vests

    Monday, July 17 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-07-18 02:54:36 GMT

    The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles. 

    The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles. 

  • State tax liens show a Justice company owing $1M

    State tax liens show a Justice company owing $1M

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:53:15 GMT
    Governor Justice wants 4.5 cent a gallon gas tax hike to fix roadsGovernor Justice wants 4.5 cent a gallon gas tax hike to fix roads

    Court records show West Virginia Tax Department officials have filed 4 new liens for almost $1 million against one of the coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.

    Court records show West Virginia Tax Department officials have filed 4 new liens for almost $1 million against one of the coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.

  • WV Budget Projects Overblown

    WV Budget Projects Overblown

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:57 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:57:06 GMT

    The Governor’s office reported final General Revenue Fund collection numbers for Fiscal Year 2017 were $120.7 million below original estimates. Several gap-filling measures, including taking $40.4 million from the Rainy Day Fund, effectively closed the revenue shortfall for the year. The Governor’s chief of staff, Nick Casey, highlighted that the Legislature presumed there would be $11 million in surplus from FY17 to be used in the Fiscal Year...

    The Governor’s office reported final General Revenue Fund collection numbers for Fiscal Year 2017 were $120.7 million below original estimates. Several gap-filling measures, including taking $40.4 million from the Rainy Day Fund, effectively closed the revenue shortfall for the year. The Governor’s chief of staff, Nick Casey, highlighted that the Legislature presumed there would be $11 million in surplus from FY17 to be used in the Fiscal Year...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.