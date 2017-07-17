CPD Tests, Buys New Rifle-Resistant Vests

CHARLESTON- The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest.

Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles. But Sgt. Johnson said when the Department started looking into rifle-resistant vests, they found none actually kept rifle bullets from penetrating. So Sgt. Johnson worked with a company to develop a vest and pouch to contain the armor. Charleston officers tested the vest at a variety of distances and the new prototype kept almost all rifle bullets from penetrating.

"It's going to give our officers a feeling of confidence not only with the plates but with the medical equipment as well...there will be some training that goes along with that," Sgt. Johnson told 13 News.

Monday night the Charleston City Council voted to allow the Police Department to buy the Ballistic Plates and Rifle Armor, along with the Carrier Vests, Rifle Plates, Pouches and Medical Trauma Equipment. The Department plans to give every officer the new bullet-resistant vest.