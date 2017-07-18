Plans announced for State Fair of West Virginia - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Plans announced for State Fair of West Virginia

Posted: Updated:
By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has announced plans for this year's 10-day State Fair at the fairgrounds in Fairlea, Greenbrier County.
    
The fair is scheduled Aug. 10-19. The department has posted a calendar.
    
The department says it will host wine tastings, honey extraction demonstrations and stakeholder meetings.
    
The fair's country store will feature state-grown products.
    
Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt says this year's theme is "local food and why it matters."
    
Daily adult tickets will cost $11 at the gate. Children under 13 get in free.
    
Advance discount tickets are available online.

