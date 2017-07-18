On 1st birthday since John Glenn died, memorial plans abound

Elkview business owners tell 13 News they're planning to move back into their shops at the Crossings Mall Plaza by the end of this week, more than a year after massive flooding washed out the bridge that connected the shopping center with the rest of the community. Flooding in June 2016 destroyed the bridge, temporarily closing dozens of stores and putting hundreds of people out of work. For months, Elkview residents had to drive extra miles to get groceries. Now though, busine...

The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has announced plans for this year's 10-day State Fair at the fairgrounds in Fairlea, Greenbrier County. The fair is scheduled Aug. 10-19. The department has posted a calendar. The department says it will host wine tastings, honey extraction demonstrations and stakeholder meetings. The fair's country store will feature state-grown products. ...

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A hallway at a Kentucky jail is being transformed into a playroom for children visiting an incarcerated relative. Boyle County Jail Chaplain Tom Grugel told WKYT-TV that he came up with the idea after seeing six or seven visiting children sitting in chairs and just staring at restroom doors. He says plans call for a mural along the walls, a TV, children's furniture, crayons, teddy bears and toys. Grugle says donations for th.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Some plans to honor John Glenn didn't fly, but that hasn't stopped the late astronaut's devotees from pushing forward with other ideas. Numerous memorials and honors are being pursued as Glenn's birthday arrives Tuesday for the first time since his death in December at age 95. An application to place Glenn's birthplace in Cambridge on the National Register of Historic Places was rejected. The eastern Ohio city is proceeding...

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WKRG) — Purple flags are up due to an influx of jellyfish at Baldwin County Beaches. Purple flags, which were alerted on Monday, indicate the presence of dangerous marine life in the water. In this instance, we are told the flags are for jellyfish. Jellyfish warnings on the Gulf Coast tend to be particularly spatial, meaning some areas of the beach will have more jellyfish than others. We have confirmed the alert for Orange Beach, and it is believed to spread...