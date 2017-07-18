Boy left at rest stop in Florida; 3 Ohio residents arrested - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Boy left at rest stop in Florida; 3 Ohio residents arrested

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) - Three Ohio residents face multiple drug charges after Florida authorities say they left a 6-year-old boy alone at a rest stop on Interstate 95.

News outlets report 62-year-old James Robert Morey, 56-year-old Charlene Pitts and 55-year-old Andrea Jean Yantone were arrested Saturday when they returned to the rest stop near St. Augustine on Florida's Atlantic coast.

A woman called deputies saying the boy couldn't find his grandparents.

An arrest report says 20 minutes later a van arrived and the deputy discussed the call about the boy being alone with the people inside. Deputies found two syringes loaded with a brown liquid, pill bottles and a substance identified as "tar" heroin.

The three, from Columbus, Ohio, remained in jail Tuesday. Records don't list attorneys for them. The boy is in state custody.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

