2 men escaped Ohio jail through unlocked emergency door

Mickey Hardy (Source: Sandusky Co. Jail) Mickey Hardy (Source: Sandusky Co. Jail)
Jordan Chapman (Source: Sandusky Co. Jail) Jordan Chapman (Source: Sandusky Co. Jail)

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in northern Ohio say two inmates have escaped from a country jail through an unlocked emergency door that was used by another inmate in a 2016 escape.
    
Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton says 37-year-old Mickey Hardy and 26-year-old Jordan Chapman "took advantage of a bad situation" when they went through a door suffering from a mechanical failure at the county jail in Fremont Monday afternoon.
    
Court records show Hardy was jailed on aggravated menacing and burglary charges. Chapman was jailed on stolen property charges. Both men are still on the run.
    
Officials say another inmate used the same door to escape in March 2016, but he was captured an hour later.
    
Chief Deputy Ed Hastings tells The Blade the door has since been fixed.

