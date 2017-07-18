Authorities search for 2 men who escaped Ohio jail - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Authorities search for 2 men who escaped Ohio jail

Posted: Updated:
Mickey Hardy (Source: Sandusky Co. Jail) Mickey Hardy (Source: Sandusky Co. Jail)
Jordan Chapman (Source: Sandusky Co. Jail) Jordan Chapman (Source: Sandusky Co. Jail)

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in northern Ohio are trying to determine how two inmates escaped from a county jail before their orange pants were found at the edge of a nearby cornfield.
    
The Sandusky County Sheriff's Office says the two men escaped Monday afternoon from the county jail in Fremont, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Toledo.
    
A plane was used to scan the area as authorities searched on the ground Monday. WTVG-TV reports the sheriff ended those activities after authorities received information leading them to believe someone had picked up at least one of the men and they might be in hiding.
    
Authorities say one man is in his late 30s and was jailed on aggravated menacing and burglary charges. The other, a 26-year-old, was jailed on stolen property charges.

