Police: Kentucky dentist tazed after exposing himself in Belk

KINGSPORT (WJHL) – Kingsport Police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a retail employee. KPD says it happened at the Belk department store on Fort Henry Drive on Saturday.

According to the police report, officers arrested David Narramore from Southeast Kentucky. It says Narramore exposed himself to a Belk employee while they were in the restroom.

When police tried to arrest, they say he resisted and an officer tried to use a Taser to subdue him.

After it appeared the taser did not work, another officer hit Narramore in the face.

The officers and the Belk employee then wrestled with Narramore until he was finally in handcuffs.He was taken to jail for Indecent Exposure and Resisting Arrest.