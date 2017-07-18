Barboursville Police Need Help Identifying Shoplifting Suspect

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - The Barboursville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

According to a post on the BPD's Facebook page, she stole several hundred dollars in merchandise from a local department store and fled in a gold Dodge Intrepid.

If you have any information about this suspect, they ask that you please contact Detective Lucas at 304-736-5302 ext 121.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.