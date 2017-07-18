Officials: Boy, 10, had fentanyl in system when he collapsed, died

MIAMI (AP) – Prosecutors in the Miami area believe a 10-year-old boy is among the state’s youngest victims of the opioid crisis.

The Miami Herald reports preliminary toxicology reports show Alton Banks had the painkiller fentanyl in his system when he collapsed and died at his home on June 23.

Health officials say fentanyl is so powerful that just a speck breathed in or absorbed through skin can be fatal.

Officials say Alton started vomiting after coming home from a pool outing and was found unconscious that evening.

Investigators say there’s no evidence he came into contact with the drug at home.

They think he may have been exposed to it at the pool or on his walk home in Miami’s Overtown community, which has been hard-hit by the opioid epidemic crisis.