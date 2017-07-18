IHOP offering 59 cent short stack for 59th anniversary - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

IHOP offering 59 cent short stack for 59th anniversary

GLENDALE, CA (WBTW/WCMH) – IHOP is offering a special deal for its 59th anniversary today.

The popular pancake house will be offering a short stack of pancakes for only 59 cents, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests are limited to one short stack of three buttermilk pancakes.

There are four IHOP locations throughout our area: Charleston, South Charleston, Barboursville, and Ashland.

Although 59 cents isn’t too bad for a stack of pancakes, it’s not as good as the free version the chain offers on National Pancake Day, which was celebrated March 7 this year.

