3 condemned Ohio inmates ask high court to delay executions - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

3 condemned Ohio inmates ask high court to delay executions

Posted: Updated:
(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File) (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Three condemned killers with upcoming execution dates asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday for a delay while they continue challenging Ohio’s new lethal injection method.

Lawyers for the death row inmates argue the procedure’s first drug, the sedative midazolam, creates an unconstitutional risk of pain by not rendering prisoners deeply unconscious before two other drugs kick in.

Midazolam has been used in some executions that were problematic, including in Ohio, Arkansas and Arizona. The request for the delay was made to Justice Elena Kagan, who handles such appeals for Ohio.

Among the death row prisoners is Ronald Phillips, scheduled to die July 26 for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in Akron.

Phillips’ attorneys say they need time to appeal a lower court decision allowing Ohio to use the new method. The other drugs are rocuronium bromide, which paralyzes inmates, and potassium chloride, which stop their hearts.

The attorneys want the delay because they believe the full Supreme Court will take their appeal of last month’s ruling by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. That’s because that decision runs counter to previous rulings by the high court, and because it “involves an issue of recurring and national importance,” the attorneys said in Tuesday’s filing.

The state is expected to oppose the request.

Phillips also has separate federal appeals pending that argue his age at the time of the crime — he was 19 — should have been a consideration for mercy. The nation’s high court already has banned the execution of people under 18.

In their June 28 ruling, the appeals court judges concluded inmates had demonstrated Ohio’s execution protocol might cause pain in some people, but said that wasn’t enough.

“Different people may have different moral intuitions as to whether — taking into account all the relevant circumstances — the potential risk of pain here is acceptable. But the relevant legal standard, as it comes to us, requires the plaintiffs to show that Ohio’s protocol is ‘sure or very likely’ to cause serious pain,” and they fell short, the court said.

The other inmates requesting a delay are Gary Otte, scheduled to die Sept. 13 for a 1992 double killing in Parma, in suburban Cleveland; and Raymond Tibbetts, scheduled to die Oct. 18 for fatally stabbing a man in Cincinnati in 1997.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • 3 condemned Ohio inmates ask high court to delay executions

    3 condemned Ohio inmates ask high court to delay executions

    Three condemned Ohio killers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay their executions.

    Three condemned Ohio killers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay their executions.

  • Barboursville Police Need Help Identifying Shoplifting Suspect

    Barboursville Police Need Help Identifying Shoplifting Suspect

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:09:58 GMT

    The Barboursville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

    The Barboursville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

  • Authorities search for 2 men who escaped Ohio jail

    Authorities search for 2 men who escaped Ohio jail

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:33 AM EDT2017-07-18 14:33:34 GMT

    Authorities in Ohio are trying to determine how two inmates escaped from a county jail before their orange pants were found at the edge of a nearby cornfield. 

    Authorities in Ohio are trying to determine how two inmates escaped from a county jail before their orange pants were found at the edge of a nearby cornfield. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.